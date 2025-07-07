Drought Stretches into and thru June

By Gary Scott on July 7, 2025 at 11:50am

There should be little surprise that last month was hotter and drier than normal.

Rainfall for the month reached just under 2 and 8-tenth inches. That’s nearly a full two inches less than normal.

Jacksonville received nearly 2 inches of rain over a two day period..June 4th and 5th, but little beyond that.

There was measurable rain on only 11 of the 30 days.

The question becomes..are we in the middle of a drought? The answer may be in the numbers. Normally through the first half of the year, Jacksonville gets about 19 and a half inches. We have received through June in Jacksonville this year just 13 and a half inches, a full six inches short of normal.

We’ve had only one month of above average precipitation…March.

It was also hotter than normal. We usually average just over 71 degrees. But it was 3 and a third degrees hotter than normal in June.

Moreover, the mercury rose to 90 or hotter on eight straight days, starting on the 22nd. And, readings at night failed to dip below 70 on the last ten straight nights.

Highs ranged from 95 on the 20th, to 53 on the 10th.

WLDS-WEAI is an official weather observer of the National Weather Service.