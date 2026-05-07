Drug Sentences Handed Down in Morgan County

By Gary Scott on May 7, 2026 at 9:55am

Four people were sentenced to prison in Morgan County court yesterday.

37-year-old Dale Smith of Roodhouse was sentenced to 9 years in prison in connection with his arrest for a traffic violation in April of last year. Smith was arrested at the time for meth possession..

Smith pleaded guilty to meth possession, and was sentenced to prison. He had served prison sentences from Greene and Jersey County cases several years ago.

45-year-old Joshua Seymour of Nauvoo was sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth possession. He was arrested in October of 2024, and had failed to appear in court a couple of times since then.

And, 46-year-old Marcus Leitz, listed as homeless was given 4 years, and 2 years in prison for meth possession in connections with arrests in January and December of last year.

Lietz had repeatedly missed court dates prior to his sentencing. The sentences will be served concurrently.