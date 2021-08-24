Drugs, Guns Found in Suspicious Vehcile Lead to Arrests in Pike

A report of a suspicious vehicle led to two people facing drug charges in Pike County over the weekend.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:42 Saturday morning located at Ralph’s Landing west of Pleasant Hill.

According to a press release this morning from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, subsequent to an investigation, over fifty grams of methamphetamine, suspected Psilocybin Mushrooms, suspected heroin, small plastic baggies, digital scales, fourteen smoking devices, hypodermic syringes, several rounds of ammunition, and three handguns were recovered and seized.

Two people were arrested as a result of the investigation. 31-year-old Ethan L. Miller of Pittsfield was arrested on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, obstructing Justice, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

46-year-old Jeana L. Thomas, of Louisiana, Missouri was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.

Both Miller and Thomas remain lodged in the Pike County Jail.