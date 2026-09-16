Dubois Gets Prison

By Gary Scott on September 16, 2026 at 5:20pm

A Roodhouse man has been sentenced to prison on drug charges in Greene County court.

27-year-old Mathew Dubois pleaded guilty today to three separate felony cases, and was given 4 years in prison.

Judge Zachary Schmidt ordered one four year sentence for aggravated battery, and three, three year sentences for aggravated assault of a police officer, and criminal damage to property over $500.

The aggravated battery count is a class 3 felony, and the other two are class 4 felonies.

The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says Dubois has run afoul of the law in Greene County repeatedly over the last several years. He says this sentence holds him accountable for his conduct, and keeps him out of the community for a significant amount of time.