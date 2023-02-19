Duckworth Bill Is Aimed At Transparency for Commercial Flights To Help Disabled Travelers

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth has introduced legislation to make it easier for those with disabilities to travel on commercial flights.

Duckworth and Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer have co-sponsored a bill that would improve transparency surrounding the increasing disability-related complaints with air travel. The Prioritizing Accountability and Accessibility for Aviation Consumers Act of 2023 would ensure the U.S. Department of Transportation publishes an annual report disclosing all disability-related complaints made throughout the year, including specifics about how these complaints were resolved.

Duckworth says commercial airlines have gotten away with predatory practices that view passengers with disabilities as “disposable” and their complaints ignored. Fischer says people need more information about the FAA’s complaint process. According to a 2022 Government Accountability Office report, the U.S. Department of Transportation saw a 157% increase in disability-related complaints in 2021.

Duckworth & Fischer’s bill is currently in the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Duckworth is currently chair of the subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations, and Innovation.