Duckworth/Durbin: $15 Billion To IL in Federal Infrastructure Bill

Illinois’ Senators say that the state will receive $15 billion if the new federal infrastructure becomes law.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced yesterday that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would invest approximately $1.2 trillion in federal resources over the next 5 years, including $567.4 billion in new infrastructure spending and $93.5 billion in additional funding authorizations.

Duckworth and Durbin say that Illinois could expect $9.8 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $1.4 billion for bridge replacement and repairs, and $4 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.

Broadband connectivity is also expected to receive a boost. The bill would provide a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 228,000 Illinoisans who currently lack it. 2,926,000 Illinoisans, or 23%, will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford Internet access.

It’s also expected to provide $149 million over five years to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network in the state. Illinois is eligible for $2.5 billion in competitive EV charging grants.

The bill also authorizes Duckworth’s bipartisan Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act (DWWIA), which would help rebuild the nation’s water infrastructure and a modified version of her All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act to help make transit stations more accessible to the permanently disabled and handicapped.

The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday by a bipartisan vote of 69-30. The House is currently on 7-week recess for what is considered “work time” in their districts, but some are asking they come back to Washington D.C. within the week to make a standalone vote on the massive infrastructure deal.