Duckworth, Durbin Announce Local Head Start Services Receiving Grants

Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin have announced more than $46 million in grants to support Head Start services for the state.

The Department of Health and Human Services grants are to support services for children under the age of five in receiving wrap-around support in early learning and development.

The Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation, which covers Greene, Macoupin, Jersey, and Calhoun counties will receive $2,210,120 out of the total award to the State. The Springfield Urban League received $6,494,331.