Duckworth, Durbin Sign on Lincoln National Heritage Area Reauthorization

Illinois’ Senators have joined in on companion legislation to renew the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area Reauthorization Act. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth introduced the Senate bill today, which would authorize the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area until 2038.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood introduced the House bill last week. Both bills would extend the expiration date of 2023 on the heritage area an additional 15 years. The heritage area allows several tourists and visitors to the state to understand the historical and cultural impact the 16th President of the United States had on the State of Illinois and the rest of the country.

According to a press release, Durbin was instrumental in establishing the heritage area in 2008 and in 2019 both senators introduced legislation to expand heritage area into 3 counties in the state. The ALNHA covers 43 counties and includes more than 300 historic sites and five scenic byways.