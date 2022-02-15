Duckworth Says Diplomacy, Sanctions Best Options With Russia-Ukraine Build Up

An Illinois Senator is calling on aggressive diplomacy with Russia in the wake that the country may invade Ukraine in the coming days.

Tammy Duckworth says the US and NATO are watching the continued aggression of Vladimir Putin with the build up of troops along Ukraine’s border. She says trying to avoid conflict in the region is the best policy: “I still think that diplomacy is the best way forward. Sanctions is the best way forward. Let’s prevent Russian from invading. If Russia does invade, this is a real significant move on their part and NATO is united. That’s one of the good pieces I think is coming out of this is that NATO has reasserted – all member nations of NATO has reasserted that mutual defense pact.”

Ukraine is not a member of the NATO alliance but borders four NATO countries. According to the Associated Press, the Kremlin signaled yesterday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current situation in Ukraine. Washington D.C. says they have intelligence that Russia could invade the country by as early as Wednesday.