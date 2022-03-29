Dump Truck Overturns on Alsey-Manchester Road

By Benjamin Cox on March 29, 2022 at 12:39pm

One driver was injured after a dump truck overturned just west of Manchester this morning.

Initial EMS calls came into West Central Illinois Dispatch around 11AM of a dump truck upside-down on the Alsey-Manchester Road.

Eye witnesses at the scene told dispatch that the driver was initially unresponsive.

Winchester EMS, Winchester Fire, LifeStar EMS, Winchester Police, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department were some of the initial responders to the scene.

The driver of the dump truck eventually became responsive and is being taken to an area hospital.

The Alsey-Manchester Road remains closed while authorities clear the scene.

This is a developing story.