Duncan Mansion Closed to Tours Until Further Notice

The Governor Joseph Duncan Mansion will be closed for tours until further notice. In email communication from Susan Hardin, curator of the mansion, says they cannot open the mansion for tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hardin says that most of the members of the Rev. James Caldwell Chapter of the NSDAR that run the tours fall into the high risk category, and its not in the chapter’s best interest to expose their members to the general public at this time. Hardin says that the chapter will continue to monitor the local tourism climate as the summer moves on, but the mansion will remain closed until at least the middle of July.

Hardin says that the group will assess if the annual ice cream social can still be held after reassessment in mid-July. If anyone has any individual questions, they can ask by calling and leaving a message at 245-7023 or via email at governorduncanmansion@gmail.com.