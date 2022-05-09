DuQuoin State Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

By Benjamin Cox on May 9, 2022 at 1:57pm

The DuQuoin State Fair has announced its grandstand line up.

Cole Swindell will kick things off on the grandstand stage on Saturday, August 27th. Opening for Swindell is singer/songwriter Ashley Cooke and fellow Georgia Southern alum Dylan Marlowe.

The I Love the 90s Tour featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Young MC and Rob Base will headline the grandstand Sunday, August 28th.

Monday, August 29th will feature country singer/songwriter Randy Houser. Opening for Houser will be Murphy 500.

Current Billboard Award nominee and country artist Jordan Davis takes the stage Tuesday, August 30th.

Country artist Chase Rice will perform on the grandstand stage on Wednesday, August 31st. Largest selling comedy-recording artist, Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author Jeff Foxworthy brings the laughter to the grandstand stage on Friday, September 2nd.

Tickets will go on sale for the six acts on May 19th at 10AM at the DuQuoin Grandstand Box Office, and through Ticketmaster at Noon.

DuQuoin Fair managers says one more grandstand act will be announced in the coming weeks.