Durbin, Duckworth and Paprocki on Pope’s Death

Congressman Dick Durbin is calling for a Francis Day, following the passing of Pope Francis yesterday in Rome.

Durbin says, quote, “we have lost the messenger, but we must hold fast to the message of Pope Francis to love and respect one another.

He says in a world of hate and fear, Pope Francis’ message of peace and understanding is needed now more than ever.

Durbin says there should be a Francis Day of world peace, stopping the bombing in Unkraine and Gaza, and feed the hungery around the world.

Meanwhile, Springfield Catholic Bishop Joseph Paprocki says Pope Francis showed us what love is.

Bishop Paprocki says he was struck by the pope’s love of people, and urged all Catholics to pray for his soul, and the upcoming conclave of Cardinals.

Senator Tammy Duckworth today issued the following statement honoring the passing of Pope Francis: “Pope Francis was a pillar of the Catholic Church, a beacon of hope, compassion and light in times of fear, hatred and darkness. Throughout his life, he taught us that in order to be great, we have to be good. He urged each of us to care for the poor, feed the hungry, be humble stewards of the Earth and treat others how we would want to be treated ourselves-even if they pray or live differently than us. His teachings remain as important as ever. “May he rest in peace and may his spirit continue to uplift and guide all those who followed his sacred word.”

