Durbin Backs LIHEAP-Tells Trump to Back Off

Illinois senior senator Dick Durbin has crossed the aisle to urge the Trump administration of back off cuts to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program.

Durbin and three republicans have urged the administration to reverse course on the recent reported elimination of LIHEAP.

The letter comes in response to the Trump Administration’s reduction of about 10-thousand employees from the US Department of Health and Human Services. These cuts reportedly include the entire staff running the LIHEAP program.

Durbin’s office calls the program a crucial lifeline that helps more than six million low income households and seniors on fixed incomes afford their energy bills.

