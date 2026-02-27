Durbin, Duckworth vote in favor of Gilmore’s appointment to Central District Court top prosecutor job

Illinois’ U.S. Senators are backing a Central Illinois prosecutor for a top federal position.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Senator Tammy Duckworth announced support this week for the nomination of Gregory M. Gilmore to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, according to reporting from WGLT in Normal and official Justice Department information.

Gilmore has been serving as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District since January 2025 following the retirement of his predecessor, Gregory K. Harris. In his career with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he has spent more than 30 years as a federal prosecutor, including leadership roles and over two dozen cases tried to jury verdict.

This week the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Gilmore’s nomination by a 20-to-2 vote, with Durbin telling colleagues that both he and Duckworth provided traditional “blue slip” endorsements as part of the vetting process. The senators say a bipartisan screening group recommended Gilmore, and that he’s well-qualified for the position.

Durbin also noted consultations with the White House and Republican U.S. Representative Darin LaHood on the nomination. With committee action complete, Gilmore’s nomination now moves to a full Senate vote.