Durbin Praises Supreme Court Ruling on ACA

A senior Illinois Senator praised the U.S. Supreme Court on the floor of the Senate yesterday. Senator Dick Durbin marked the Supreme Court’s quashing of the Texas-led challenge to the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court said 18 states lacked standing to sue over the individual mandate provision written in the law.

Durbin praised the end of the lawsuit, saying the landmark healthcare bill has now been under fire for over a decade: “After years…11 years of fighting the Affordable Care Act, the Supreme Court finally said to the Republicans…enough. Millions of Americans have health insurance in a time when they desperately need it in the midst of a pandemic, and your theories on the Constitution and law are not adequate to end the Affordable Care Act. Thank goodness for that 7-2 ruling.”

Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Neil Gorsuch were the dissenting votes in the court’s 7-2 ruling. Durbin went on to say that the ACA ensured that millions of Americans had health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic, further pushing the nation towards President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of the country vaccinated by July 4th.