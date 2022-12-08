Durbin Re-Elected as Senate Whip

An Illinois Senator has been re-elected to the second-highest rank in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin was unanimously re-elected as the Senate Democratic Whip for the 118th Congress by his Senate colleagues this morning.

Durbin has served in the number two role in the caucus since 2005. Durbin will also continue in his role as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In the announcement this morning, Senator Durbin said he is honored to have been elected to continue serving in the roles. Dubin is one of only six Illinoisans to serve as leaders of their party in the Senate.