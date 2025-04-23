Durbin to Retire

Illinois’ senior senator is done after his term expires next year.

Dick Durbin says he will not seek re-election in 2026, and is ready to pass the torch.

Durbin has been a leading democrat in the US Senate, for five terms. Before that, he defeated Paul

Findley for a seat in congress that included Jacksonville at the time. He served seven terms in the US House.

Durbin also serves at Democratic Whip, the second highest ranking position among Senate Democrats.

The Springfield democrat says the challenges facing this country are historic and unprecedented. Durbin says he will do everything in his power to fight for Illinois in his remaining days in the Senate.

Fellow Illinois US senator Tammy Duckworth says the Senate is losing a giant. Democrat congresswoman Nikki Budzinski says Durbin has been a shining example of standing up for what is right.

Governor JB Pritzker says Durbin has served the people of Illinois with integrity and honor.

