Dwyer Williams Joins JMH

By Gary Scott on August 25, 2026 at 6:29pm

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital has named a local woman as its new director of hospitality.

Lauren Dwyer Williams will join Jacksonville Memorial October 12th.

Williams most recently served as marketing manager for Beard Implement Company.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital president and CEO Trevor Huffman says Williams has more than 15 years of experience in communications, marketing, relationship building and event management.

Huffman says Williams will lead patient experience while overseeing environment and food services at JMH.