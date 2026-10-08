E. St. Louis man sentenced on drug charges in Greene

By Benjamin Cox on October 8, 2026 at 10:28am

A St. Clair County man was sentenced to prison Tuesday morning in Greene County Circuit Court.

46-year-old Robert Everage of East St. Louis was sentenced by Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for methamphetamine possession.

The conviction stems from an incident in Greene County on February 16th, 2023, when Everage was found in possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine in a traffic stop conducted by the Greenfield Police Department.

Everage previously pleaded guilty to the offense on September 20, 2024. As part of the plea agreement, charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a revoked license were dismissed.

State’s Attorney Craig Grummel thanked the Greenfield Police Department in a press release for its work on the case and said his office remains committed to holding offenders accountable and working with law enforcement to keep Greene County communities safe.