Early Bird Dreams Drawing

By Gary Scott on July 27, 2025 at 12:32pm

The Routt Our Saviours Dreams Drawing kicked off the one month lead in to the Dreams drawing with an early bird drawing after the 10:30 mass this morning.

The Dreams campaign will culminate with the final drawing Labor Day weekend.

There were 8 prizes given away this morning.

Lindsey Gordon of Springfield nabbed the $250 prize. The $500 prize winner was Chad Gerard of Jacksonville. Mike and Kathy George of Springfield and Lindell Blumenberg of Eldred claimed two of the $1000 prizes.

This year’s Dreams Campaign chairman Amy White got help from Becky McClellan to announce the final four prize winners.

They were Jane Kamp and Donna Hembrough, both of Jacksonville getting $1-thousand each. Devin and Cayden Chaplin of Murrayville get the $2-thousand prize. And, Pam Hetelle of Jacksonville won the $10-thousand top prize.

There were two other prizes handed out to ticket agents today. $250 prize for agents who sold between 15 to 29 tickets went to Mike Kaiser of Jacksonville, and the $500 prize for those agents selling at least 30 tickets went to Peter and Michaell Chaplin.

White hoped to have the number of tickets left to be sold to be under 1 thousand for this weekend. She says she missed the mark by less than 50.

All the winners today go back into the main drawing Labor Day Weekend.

The drawing raised $120-thousand a year ago to be shared between Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviours Grade School.