Early Filing Period for City Election next spring

By Gary Scott on October 19, 2026 at 10:45am

The city of Jacksonville will hold a filing period through this week for five seats on the Jacksonville city council.

City clerk Angela Salyer has announced an amendment to the consolidated primary nomination filing period.

Nominating petitions will be accepted starting today through next Monday.

Anyone who files during this period will not need to refile November 16th through the 23rd.

Salyer says the five city council seats are now held by Rob Thomas, Alison Rubin de Celis, Joe Lockman, Aaron Scott and Mark Sorrill. All five earlier this year indicated they would seek re-election.

No other offices are involved in the non partisan election next spring.

A primary election would be required if more than 4 candidates for for any one seat.