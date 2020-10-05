Early, Mail-In Voting Having A Strong Turnout So Far in Morgan County

With less than 30 days until Election Day on November 3rd, early voting and mail-in voting is off to a strong start in Morgan County. 843 vote by mail ballots and 580 early voting ballots have been collected so far, according to numbers provided by Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggoner’s office. The number accounts for 6.5% of the 22,316 active voters in Morgan County.

Waggoner says that early voting has been running smoothly so far for early voting in progress at the Morgan County Courthouse: “It has been going really well. I have changed the setup a little bit this year by having our touchscreens and our tabulators located in the Law Library, and then, I’ve actually brought in two election judges that work for me on Election Day so that when you go down with your ballot or your card for the touchscreen, the election judges will assist you now just as they would on Election Day.”

Waggoner said in a phone call to WLDS this afternoon that information had been circulating false information that early voting was not currently taking place at the courthouse. Waggoner wants to reassure that any registered voter in Morgan County could come to the courthouse between now and Election Day to early vote.

Monday, October 26th through Thursday, October 29th, the clerk’s office will be open late until 7PM for extended early voting hours. Saturday, October 24th and Saturday, October 31st the clerk’s office only will be open at the courthouse for early voting from 9AM to 1PM.

Waggoner says that 4 precincts in Jacksonville will be changing on Election Day on a temporary basis. Jacksonville Precincts 6, 7, 10, and 11 will be temporarily moved to Pathway on West Morton Avenue on Election Day.

Two precincts will be moving permanently beginning with this Election Day. The Arcadia and Literberry precincts will be moving to Jacksonville. Arcadia voting will now take place at 1385 West Walnut Avenue, and Literberry will move to Calvary Baptist Church at 859 North Main Street. These are the same places that these precincts voted during the April primary election.

For further voting questions or concerns, contact the Morgan County Clerk’s office during business hours 8:30AM to 4:30PM Monday-Friday at 217-243-8581.