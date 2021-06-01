Early Morning Hit and Run Knocks Out Utility Pole

Jacksonville Police responded to a hit and run accident early this morning.

Police received a call of an accident in the 900 block of North Prairie Street at approximately 1:30 this morning.

A resident called West Central Dispatch to report she heard a loud crash and when she looked outside, she advised there was a power pole and power lines down in the roadway. The caller also advised a license plate was also in the road.

According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Rodney D. Williams of the 200 block of East Chambers was driving north bound in the 900 block of North Prairie Street when he lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch on the west side of the road striking a power pole causing the power pole to fall over.

Williams then left the scene of the accident. He was later located and arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Williams did not indicate that he had any injuries to police officers.

Williams was issued citations for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Williams was also booked into the Morgan County Jail on charges of illegal possession and transportation of liquor by a driver, and illegal possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver. He has since posted bond and was released.