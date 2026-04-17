Early Storm Damage

By Gary Scott on April 17, 2026 at 5:26pm

The early stages of what could be a stormy night have dropped trees in Pike and Scott counties and knocked down power poles along the Woodson Winchester Blacktop.

There were several power poles snapped along the blacktop, and Pittsfield residents reported numerous downed power lines and trees.

A grade school play in Pittsfield was postponed to Monday night.

All this hit between 4 and 5 this afternoon after a stray storm wandered through. The heavier, and potentially dangerous weather will hit about 8.

Much, if not all of Winchester was left without power because of the downed lines. Stay away, and let the linemen do their work.

Be ready to take shelter.