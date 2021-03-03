Early Voting Begins in Morgan County

Early voting has begun in Morgan County.

County Clerk Jill Waggener says beginning today, early voting for the April consolidated election will be held in her office in the Morgan County Court House.

Early voting will be held during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The office will be open this Saturday for early voting only from 9:00 am to noon.

Waggener says this is the only Saturday in March early voting will be held. She says an April Saturday date will be announced later this month.