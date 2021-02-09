East St. Louis Man Arrested After Pursuit From Pike County Into Missouri

An East St. Louis man on release from prison is facing multiple charges after a car chase led police from Pike County into Missouri.

According to the Journal Courier, shortly after 6PM on Friday, February 5th a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer near Monroe Street in Pittsfield, but the driver sped off. According to police reports, the deputy pursued the vehicle east to near Detroit, when the driver turned around and headed back towards Pittsfield.

In a press release from Sheriff David Greenwood, the Pike County deputy terminated pursuit due to safety concerns. At approximately 6:30PM, a Pleasant Hill police officer spotted the vehicle on County Highway 11 and pursued it as it went through a residential area and the Pike County Fairgrounds and then onto Illinois Route 96. At that time another Pike County Deputy joined the pursuit and followed the vehicle into Missouri.

According to the Journal Courier report, Bowling Green Missouri police placed spike strips across U.S. 54 in an effort to terminate the pursuit. The vehicle hit the spike strips and was able to be stopped. At that time, police placed 39 year old Rahman S. Henson of East St. Louis under arrest. Henson was on mandatory supervised release from a conviction in Cook County for drug and stolen vehicle charges.

Henson was arrested on charges of felony assault, felony resisting arrest, driving while license is revoked and other charges. He was being held in the Pike County, Missouri Jail. The Pike County, Illinois, state’s attorney is reviewing additional charges of aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer, felony driving while license is revoked, obstructing justice and numerous traffic-related charges from the pursuit.