East Street Vehicle Fire Remains Under Investigation

Firefighters look for hotspots in the wall of a mobile home on East Street Thursday morning.

More information has become available on a vehicle fire that spread to a mobile home early Thursday morning in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the scene just after 6:00 am Thursday after a call to West Central Joint Dispatch of a vehicle that was on fire at 925 East Street.

While en route, dispatch updated fire department crews that the vehicle was close to a mobile home and fire was spreading to it. Upon arrival, the front of a black 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck was fully involved with fire. The east end of the mobile home was also on fire but had not spread to the interior.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and begin salvage and overhaul. During the course of the investigation, a Jacksonville Police officer told investigators a passerby called in the fire after she reported seeing sparks and fire coming from the front of the vehicle.

The owner told investigators he was asleep when the fire started and had the only key to the truck with him. He said it was operational but had not been driven in about a week.

The owner later indicated the fire could have been the result of an ongoing domestic issue with his former girlfriend that police confirmed had previously been issued an order of protection and letter of no trespass for the owner and his residence.

Video footage from security cameras on the property owned by the landlord showed the vehicle on fire, but according to the report, did not show any indication of how the fire started.

The vehicle has been deemed a total loss. Damage to the structure is estimated at $5,000.00. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.