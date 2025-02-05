Eaton Named New President & CEO of Memorial Health

By Benjamin Cox on February 5, 2025 at 6:06am

Memorial Health has named its next president & CEO.

Dr. Mandy Eaton will be the organization’s next president, succeeding Ed Curtis, ho previously announced plans to retire after a 50-year career with Memorial. Curtis’ last day will be March 31st.

Dr. Eaton previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Cone Health, a non-profit healthcare organization that includes five hospitals and numerous outpatient locations serving a five-county area around Greensboro, North Carolina.