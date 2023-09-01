Eck Named Philanthropic Administrator for the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln

A philanthropic organization that serves the region has announced the addition of a new administrator.

Kimberly Eck of Rochester has been named the new philanthropic administrator for the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln. Her responsibilities include processing gifts and grants, database management, providing support for the Foundation’s grant programs, and organizing and directing special events.

Eck originally worked at the Community Foundation from 2015-2018, where she served as office manager, scholarship coordinator, and director of donor services. She returned to the classroom as an elementary teacher for several years at Blessed Sacrament School in Springfield, before coming back to the Foundation on a part-time basis in 2021.

The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln connects people with specific causes in the region through philanthropic services, strategic grant-making, and community leadership. The Community Foundation serves Cass, Christian, Logan, Macoupin, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, and Sangamon counties.