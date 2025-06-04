Eddy Headed to Prison

A man listed as homeless was given a prison sentence in Morgan County court yesterday.

34-year-old Kyle Eddy was sentenced by Judge Chris Reif to 5 years with the department of corrections for meth possession.

Eddy faced two counts of the charge, stemming from arrests in February of last year.

Eddy was arrested first by Jacksonville Police officers in October of 2023 after he and another man were reported to be underneath a bridge near Gladstone Street and Hoagland Boulevard possibly with a lighter. Eddy is said to have provided officers with a fictitious name.

He was also found to be wanted on several failure to appear warrants from both Morgan and Pike counties. He was sentenced to one year of probation for the incident. Subsequent arrests for methamphetamine possession have followed on June, July, August, September, and December of last year.

Eddy was also cited for retail theft during the December arrest and has failed to appear in court on multiple occasions before being arrested and detained on May 9.

Eddy was also fined $500 after entering into the guilty plea.