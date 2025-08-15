Edgar Stops by the Jax Museum Unannounced

By Gary Scott on August 15, 2025 at 12:35pm

A surprise visitor graced the doors of the Jacksonville Museum this week.

Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar stopped by the museum Wednesday on East State.

Museum director Tori Kolanowski was dumbfounded.

She says he was interested in the Capps Factory exhibit for an obvious reason.

Edgar said he once worked in a Capps Clothing Store while attending Eastern Illinois University.

Kolanowski was able to show off the renovations planned for the museum.

She says new additions should be ready, at least partially, next month.

Jim Edgar served as governor of Illinois from 1991 to 1999 and was the 38th governor for the state.

He graduated with a history degree from Eastern Illinois University.