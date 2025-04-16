Edge Wants the AC Central School Board to not pay off a bond early

An incoming school board member is trying to alert the members of the AC Central School District about what he thinks is an unwise financial proposal set to be discussed tonight.

The AC Central School board meets at 7 tonight on the north side of the school in Ashland.

Daniel Edge was elected to the school board April 1st, but he has not been sworn in. He says the current board is meeting in special session tonight to consider paying off a bond.

But, Edge believes this is a bad idea.

He says the current bond has an interest rate of 1 and three quarters percent, that increases to 2 and a half percent by 2032, the payoff date for the bond.

He says there are repairs that are needed at both the Chandlerville and Ashland schools. Edge says these repairs have been delayed.

He would favor using the current bond to make repairs at both schools, and not pay off the bond early. Edge says the early pay off would only force the new board to issue a new bond at higher interest rates.

Edge claims the proposed move would prompt an increase in the school district tax levy of anywhere from 3 to 5-percent. He says the move would affect every school district resident.

Edge urges people to attend tonight’s meeting.

