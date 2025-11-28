Educational Day Care Center Asking for Help

By Gary Scott on November 28, 2025 at 10:20am

A local day care with a high population of families needing government assistance is asking for the public’s help in a funding shortfall.

The Educational Day Care Center on West Michigan is making a general plea.

Dr. Barbara Seulter, who is president of the board, says fewer grant monies are coming into the center this year.

Dr Seulter says funding coming from the government is $60-thousand less than a year ago.

Dr. Seulter says the money is needed to help those who can’t help themselves.

She says failure to carry an adequate staff in the state’s eyes means the center won’t be able to provide the care needed for some of the families.

Dr. Seulter says the plea is for money, and not volunteers. She says checks can be sent to the center at 330 West Michigan. She says those wanting to Venmo money are encouraged to call the center at 217-243-5720.