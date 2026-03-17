EF-1 Tornadoes Rip Through Central IL Sunday

As the National Weather Service continues to gather data from a severe weather system that moved through the area, it confirms that about a half dozen tornadoes did touch down in Central Illinois Sunday.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln reports that EF-1 tornadoes were reported in the area of Nokomis and Pana, along with Assumption, Lovington and Tuscola Sunday, with less severe EF-zero storms moving through Bethany and Arthur.

The twister that moved through Tuscola had sustained winds of 95 miles per hour, while the winds that came with storms around Assumption and Lovington reached 90 miles per hour.

The exact wind speeds of the Nokomis/Pana tornado aren’t yet known, but it has been confirmed by weather service officials as an EF-1, which is defined as a storm with sustained winds from 86 to 110 miles per hour.

Schools buildings in Nokomis suffered storm damage, with roof damage at the junior high and additional damage near the high school.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln is also coordinating with the weather service’s St. Louis office to finalize data on a tornado that went from Montgomery County into Christian County on Sunday.