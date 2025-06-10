Egg Recall

By Gary Scott on June 10, 2025 at 10:08am

Over 1 and a half million dozen eggs are being voluntarily recalled after being linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The recall covers eggs sold in Illinois through Walmart, under the brands of Clover, First Street, Nulaid, O Organics, Marketside, Ralley’s, Simple Truth, Sun Harvest and Sunnyside.

The eggs were sold from February 3rd through May 6th with sell by dates of March 4th to June 19th.

The eggs were sold under the plant code numbers of P-6562, or CA 5330. There is a printed Julian Date of 32 to 126.

The eggs should be thrown out, or returned to the store.