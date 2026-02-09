Eight Years in Prison for Smith in Greene

By Gary Scott on February 9, 2026 at 5:55am

A Greene County man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison late last week in Greene County court.

37-year-old Dale Smith junior was sentenced to 8 years in prison on two class 3 felony counts of possession of meth. The sentences will be served concurrently.

It followed the revocation of probation by the Greene County courts.

Smith has also been ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment while in prison.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says Smith was given numerous chances through probation, treatment and imprisonment, but continued to engage in criminal conduct…many times while serving probation.

Smith was given credit for time served.