Eilering To Retire From Routt Girls Basketball

Joe Eilering is stepping down as the head girls’ basketball coach at Routt after 14 seasons.

Routt Principal Nick Roscetti and Athletic Director Barry Creviston told the Journal Courier last night that Eilering was planning on retiring at the school year’s end.

During his tenure at Routt, Eilering led the Rockets to eight 20-win seasons, 3 WIVC championships, 5 regional championships, 2 sectional championships, and 4th place finish at the State Tournament in 2008 after a 3rd place finish in 2007 while serving as an assistant coach. He also took the Rockets to a runner up finish at state in 2010. He ends his coaching career with a record of 264-136.

Eilering was a 6-time recipient of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year award, including 3 consecutive wins from 2010-2012. Eilering leaves the program as its all-time leader in career wins and in winning percentage.