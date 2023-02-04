ElCrow Photography Moving To New Space in Midwest Athletic Center

Popular Jacksonville photographer Cory Garner is moving to a location on the former MacMurray College campus.

In an announcement on the ElCrow Photography & Design Facebook Page this afternoon, Garner says that he is partnering with the new owners of the Midwest Athletic Center, John & Rachel Rohn, to move his photography business into a larger space in the center. The MAC, as its called, is the former Bill Wall Gymnasium of MacMurray College.

Garner says the larger space will allow him to offer dance mini photography sessions at any time during the year to better fit the schedules of the areas dancer. He also says that it will give him a broader opportunity to design and perform photo sessions for sports banners along with simply adding more options all around for photography sessions: “I’ve also got other cool plans in the works for the space and once I figure out what my needs are I will be looking at renting it out to other photographers as it was done in the past. This spot is incredible and I have been in love with it from the very first time I saw it. I could not be more excited.”

Garner went on to thank his current landlords George & Gina Hamilton for the lease over the last two years at his current space at Suite B, 301 East Court Street: “About my current space, it is amazing in its own right and George and Gina will be looking for someone to take it over once I have vacated. They are such great landlords and I hate leaving for that reason.” Garner took over the space after Warmowski Photography left the space.

ElCrow Photography & Design has been capturing Jacksonville and the surrounding area’s photographs since March 2019. No timeline on when the move to the new space will occur was given in the announcement.