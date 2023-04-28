Elderly Female Found Deceased in Springfield’s Northwest End

Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of an elderly female in her home on Springfield’s northwestern outskirts.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says that deputies received a call at 11:16AM on Thursday, April 27th for a welfare check for an elderly female resident at a residence in the 3100 block of West Aire Drive in Springfield. Callers reported they had not heard from the resident in several days.

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to make contact with the homeowner but upon further investigation, found a person down inside the residence. Deputies then made entry to the home and located a 64-year old female deceased inside. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the decedent as Donna Romine of that vicinity.

According to Sheriff Campbell’s press release, the Sangamon County Investigation Division immediately obtained a searched warrant for the premises. Detectives have determined the death to be suspicious in nature and have classified the investigation as a homicide after speaking with friends and witnesses.

Campbell says a family member of Romine’s has been identified as a person of interest in the case. Detectives were able to determine the whereabouts of the unnamed male individual at approximately 1AM Friday, April 28th. According to Campbell, when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on his vehicle, he fled. After a brief pursuit, the suspect pulled into a driveway but refused to exit the vehicle. Campbell says the suspect eventually threw an AR-15 rifle out of the car window and surrendered to police without further incident. Due to a medical event, the subject was transported to St. John’s Hospital and remains under guard.

Campbell says he believes there is no further threat to the community at this time. The name of the suspect has not been released.

An autopsy on Romine’s body was scheduled for today to determine the manner of death. Allmon says that further investigation and autopsy reports are pending.

The investigation is said to be open and ongoing between the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office, and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Campbell says that more information on this incident will be revealed when it becomes available.

If you have any further information on this incident, you can leave an anonymous tip with the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on cashfortips.us, or use the P3 mobile app. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.