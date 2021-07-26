Elderly Pike County Man Found Dead After Car Crash

The search for an elderly Pike County man ended yesterday evening after he was found deceased.

Illinois State Police and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office told WGEM in Quincy that 82 year old Ronald Abney of Pittsfield was found dead at approximately 5:27PM yesterday as a result of a car crash on Illinois Route 96 just south of Atlas in rural western Pike County. Aerial and foot search teams had been attempting to locate Abney for two days around Route 96.

The Illinois State Police, at the request of the the Pike County Sheriff, issued the Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Abney after he was seen leaving Hardin at approximately 3PM on Friday, and possibly traveling to Moberly, Missouri.

Illinois State Police District 20 is handling an investigation into what caused the crash.