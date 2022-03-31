Eldred American Legion Gives Away Half Million Dollars To Queen of Hearts Drawing Winner

A photo from above of the line of cars getting into the Eldred American Legion on Tuesday evening. (Courtesy of Lance Holmes/Eldred American Legion Post 1135 Facebook)

The Eldred American Legion continues to see huge crowds and a huge draw to its Queen of Hearts drawing.

Riverbender reports that Jerseyville construction worker Clay Hansen won the grand prize Tuesday night totaling a half million dollars.

The drawing draws well-wishers and visitors from miles around the little southern Greene County village.

Hansen told Riverbender he had only purchased tickets for the drawing at a previous large event at the American Legion a few years ago, but he was glad he returned this time around to take the top prize. Hansen says he intends to pay off some personal debts with the prize money.