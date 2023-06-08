Eldred American Legion Honored by Carrolton High School Class

Steve Black, left, presents a framed commemorative medallion plaque to Jon Baker, Commander of the Eldred American Legion Post 1135, at a class reunion held there June 2, 2023.

A Greene County veterans organization was recently presented with a gift from the Carrollton High School Class of 1963.

Members of the Class of 1963, and of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society recently presented a framed commemorative medallion plaque to members of the Eldred American Legion Post 1135.

The presentation was made last Friday from the groups for the honorable and faithful services rendered by Post 1135 to organizations throughout a multi-county area in West Central Illinois.

The plaque contains an American Flag, a medallion listing the names of the US Marines who planted an American flag on the island of Iwo Jima in World War II, and actual grains of sand recovered from the island.

Member of the Class of 1963, Steve Black, presented the plaque to Post commander Jon Baker during a ceremony at the Legion last Friday coinciding with the class’s 60th reunion.

According to the announcement, a dozen members of the class are veterans, including Black, and several classmates are members of the Greene County Historical Society.

The groups say that through their Queen of Hearts fundraisers, members of the Eldred Post have made significant contributions to local cemeteries and Veterans groups.

Their faithful attendance as the primary Honor Guard for military funerals in Greene and surrounding counties is a respectful gesture of the last full measure of military service for a fallen comrade.

The framed plaque is now proudly displayed on the west wall of American Legion Post 1135 in Eldred, IL.