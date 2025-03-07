Eldred Man Charged with Homicide in Greene County Fentanyl Death, Two Others Face Charges

35-year-old Derek R. Nolan of Eldred was charged with Class X felony drug induced homicide in Greene County Court this week.

A Greene County man has been charged with homicide following the drug-related death of a White Hall woman in December.

35-year-old Derek R. Nolan of Eldred was taken into custody by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt one day earlier. Nolan has been charged with drug induced homicide, a Class X felony, Class 2 felony unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and Class 4 felony unlawful criminal drug conspiracy.

According to charging documents filed by Greene County State’s Attorney Craig M. Grummel, on December 20th, 2024, Nolan knowingly delivered a substance that contained fentanyl to 52-year-old Angela K. Virgin of White Hall. Virgin then ingested the substance and died at her residence on December 21st.

Two women have also been charged in connection with the incident. 34-year-old Megan M. Henson of Roodhouse, and 55-year-old Shanda D. Griffin of Eldred are listed as conspirators in Nolan’s charging documents, accusing both women of making an agreement with Nolan to travel together and acquire the controlled substance.

Megan M. Henson

Shanda D. Griffin

Both Henson and Griffin have been charged with Class 4 felony unlawful criminal drug conspiracy in Greene County Court. Henson is also accused of accompanying Nolan to deliver the substance to Angela Virgin.

Nolan remains held at the Green County Jail. At his attorney’s request, Mark R. Gillingham of Carrollton Nolan is next due in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday of next week.

Both Henson and Griffin were also arrested on Wednesday and have since been released. Both women have pending cases in Greene County Court for possession of a controlled substance stemming from previous arrests.

Henson is next due in court on March 17th, Griffin is next due on April 7th.

