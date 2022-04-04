Eldred Man Sentenced To Prison For Felony Escape From September 2021

Greene County Circuit Court sentenced an Eldred man last Monday who escaped a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle during an arrest in 2020.

31 year old William W. Carey pleaded guilty to felony escape from an incident in September 2021. Carey was initially arrested 18 months prior to the plea on a battery charge. According to a Journal Courier article at the time, while being detained in the deputy’s vehicle, Carey managed to climb out of a window and escaped. He tripped and fell during the escape, breaking his collarbone, eventually leading him to call an ambulance. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to his location first; had him treated for his injuries, and then took him back into custody.

While awaiting sentencing in the case, Carey was arrested by McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputies on new charges and a Brown County warrant for cyber-stalking after he allegedly sent photos of his genitalia to a woman via Facebook Messenger. The Brown County charges were dropped in October, after the stalking victim suddenly passed away.

Carey was sentenced in Greene County Court to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections last Monday and up to 1 year of Mandatory Supervised Release. He was also assessed court fees and costs.

Carey was remanded back to the custody of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department. He awaits sentencing on felony obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting a peace officer charges stemming from a different September 2020 arrest in La Harpe.