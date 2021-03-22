Eldred Woman Loses House, Cats In Fire

An Eldred woman was left homeless after a fire earlier this month in the Village of Eldred. The Greene Prairie Press reports that an older home in the Village of Eldred caught fire about 5:30PM on Tuesday, March 9th.

Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour made it difficult for fire departments from Carrollton, Kane, Eldred, White Hall, and Greenfield to save the home. Carrollton Fire Chief Tim Thaxton told the Greene Prairie Press that firefighters kept their focus to suppression on either side of the home so that it would not spread to neighboring residences. The Greene Prairie Press says that a nearby neighbor burning leaves in the high winds initially led to the house catching fire.

Sandy Orman and her companion cats were at home at the start of the fire. According to the Carrollton Fire Department report, a neighbor helped Thaxton get out of the house. Four of the cats perished in the blaze. One was seriously injured and Thaxton said that Orman had to receive oxygen at a local veterinarian’s office due to smoke inhalation. The home was a total loss.

Orman is currently staying in Carrollton at the Sierra Hotel and had to re-home her remaining cats so she can stay at the hotel. Units were on the scene until 10:30PM that evening suppressing hot spots in the blaze.