Elections Results in Pike, Sangamon Counties & PORTA School Referendum

By Harold Smith on March 18, 2026 at 9:45am

There were a number of contested races and issues in the Illinois Primary Election Tuesday.

In Pike County, incumbent County Treasurer Scott Syrcle won over challenger Susan Pitchford by a vote of 1,340 to 1,069.

Voters in Pike County also selected five County Board members from a field of eight candidates. The leading vote getter was outgoing Sheriff David Greenwood with 2,082 votes, followed by Mark Mountain with 1,369, current board chairman Reta Hoskin with 1,353, Chris Lanhum with 1,290 and Andy Borrowman with 1,287.

Mountain, Hoskin and Borrowman are incumbents. Current board vice-chair Tom Lewis finished sixth in the voting.

Voters in Pike County also voted no on a quarter-cent sales tax that would have gone toward support and maintenance of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. The vote was 1,489 against and just 1,263 in favor.

In Sangamon County, incumbent Sheriff Paula Crouch won her Republican primary, beating challenger David Timm by about 1,400 votes.

Sangamon County voters also approved funding a county mental health board. That measure passed by a little over 300 votes.

And, the voters in the PORTA school district voted overwhelmingly in favor of raising the district’s maximum tax rate from 2.48 to 3.8 percent to help with the district’s debt restructuring. The vote was 1,466 in favor with only 40 voting against.

The PORTA district covers parts of Menard, Sangamon and Cass counties.