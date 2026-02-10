Electric Bike Ordinance in Jax

The Jacksonville city council has approved a new ordinance that regulates low speed electric bikes.

Police chief Doug Thomspon says the ordinance will allow officers to write citations for violations of laws already in place, such as disobeying stop signs and riding on sidewalks.

The council approved a tax increment financing grant of no more than $50-thousand to help Hamilton’s reroof the building at 300 East State.

Aldermen agreed to transfer home rule volume caps for bonds to the Western Illinois Economic Development Authority. This would allow other cities in the authority’s jurisdiction to tap into the bonds if they are needed. The city is limited as to the amount that can be sought in bonds each year.

The Jacksonville city council approved a $20-million 250-thousand general fund budget. The entire budget was $59-million. The appropriations ordinance that accompanies it has a 10-percent increase for monies that could become available during the year.

And, the meeting marked the final meeting for city attorney Dan Beard, who is stepping down. Jeff Soltermann has been appointed by the council to replace Beard. Soltermann becomes only the 4th city attorney for Jacksonville since the late 1970s. Leo Carroll, was followed by Eddie Carpenter, who then gave way to Beard.