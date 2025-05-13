Elevator Rescue at a Local Plant

By Gary Scott on May 13, 2025 at 4:47pm

Jacksonville firemen were called today to a local plant, where an occupant was trapped inside an elevator.

The incident occurred at the Nestle Plant on the west side of Jacksonville.

The report indicates an occupant was stuck in the elevator below the third floor doors.

Firemen had the elevator shut down, before using a 24 foot extension ladder from the closest access point on the fourth floor.

A trained firefighter used a rope and harness, and accessed a panel on the elevator car, creating an opening through which the trapped occupant was rescued, using the harness and rope.

There were no injuries. The elevator remains out of commission, until repairs are made by Kone Elevators.