Elevator Shuts Down at the Morgan County Courthouse Next Month

By Gary Scott on May 27, 2025 at 9:53am

Visitors to the Morgan County courthouse next month will be using the stairs for most of June.

Morgan county board chairman Mike Wankel announced at the board meeting this morning that Kone Elevators will begin work on the elevator the 2nd week of June.

He says work is scheduled to begin June 9th. The initial indication is that the work will take 8 weeks, but Wankel is hopeful it will be shorter due to the work that has already been done.

Wankel says the elevator has continued maintenance and been closed periodically. There has been a couple of instances in which the fire department has been called to rescue people caught between floors.

He says the board will send out a public notice soon. Butm, those with business at the courthouse should call ahead if it’s difficult to negotiate the stairs.

June 9th lands on the start of the second week of next month.